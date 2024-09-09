Freshman student grazed by bullet near South Oak Cliff High School

DALLAS — South Oak Cliff High School was placed on lockdown Monday after a female freshman student was grazed by a bullet in a park near the school.

Dallas police said four to five males were fighting at a park across the street from the school on South Marsalis Ave. A gun was fired and the shot grazed the girl. She ran to the football field where the coaches helped her, a spokesperson for the Dallas Independent School District said.

The shooting did not occur on school grounds and the lockdown lasted 30 to 40 minutes, the district said.

School counselors will be available for students on Tuesday.

There is not currently information on any charges or arrests.

This is a developing story.