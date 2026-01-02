Vehicle fire shuts down southbound I‑35E in Carrollton on Friday evening

A vehicle fire shut down southbound I‑35E near Dickerson Parkway in Carrollton on Friday evening, triggering a police traffic advisory.

The fire was reported around 7:15 p.m., and while no one was hurt, all southbound lanes were shut down as officers and emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Carrollton police say the closure is expected to last for several hours.

Carrollton Police Department

