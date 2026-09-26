Identical twin brothers bring a taste of vegan food to the State Fair of Texas

It's the opening weekend for the State Fair of Texas. The fair celebrates its 140th birthday with rides, exhibitions, live music, and fun for the whole family.

Fair organizers lowered prices on parking, tickets, and rides after lagging attendance last year, and it wouldn't be the fair without some good food.

The excitement is high for the opening weekend of the fair. Food is already sizzling, and you'll see double at the Vegan Vibrationz booth. Identical twins Jovan and Josh Cole are the owners.

"It really doesn't feel like work working with your best friend, twin brother, and even when it's crazy busy, at least you know that you've got someone who will hold you down who has your back," Jovan Cole said.

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They have the only vegan booth at the fair.

"In 2018, we started at the Dallas Farmers Market, and we've been grinding ever since then," Cole said.

This is the brother's second year at the fair. They kicked it off with some national attention on Sept. 23.

"We were on the Drew Barrymore Show, and we were asked to create a dish for Woody Harrelson because he's a big-time vegan," Cole said.

The brothers are hoping to change people's perception of vegan food. The crunch wrap supreme OG is their best seller, and they're also well known for their vegan nachos.

"We just want to plant seeds. You know, we're not trying to turn anybody vegan," Cole said. "We know the world is not going to be vegan. With our booth, we just want to inspire people like, 'Hey, maybe one day out this week I can eat a vegan dish.' You know, Meatless Monday, just something, and enjoy a meatless dish every now and then."

The identical twin chefs got a visit from identical twin customers on Saturday, and they expect to give thousands of people a taste of vegan food at the fair through Oct. 18.