Vice President JD Vance says progress being made in talks with Iran after Texas Senators express concerns with Memo of Understanding

Vice President JD Vance said Monday that Iran would allow nuclear inspectors back into the country, describing the first day of U.S.-Iran negotiations in Switzerland as "Very, very good."

His comments come as Texas' two Republican Senators have expressed concerns publicly about the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to end the war with Iran. The MOU gives the regime a way to have its economic sanctions lifted, the ability to sell its oil on the world market and potentially get hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild its country.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, expressed his reservations to reporters in Washington late last week but reminded them that he supported President Trump's war against Iran.

"I believe he has delayed the Iranian regime's ability to get a nuclear weapon, which is very, very important," Cornyn said. "But my hope would have been that he would have finished the job and basically eliminated that threat."

Sen.Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also praised the president for deciding to bomb Iran but questioned the MOU.

"History demonstrates that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is an exceptionally bad idea, and I think the president is receiving some really bad advice on this deal," Cruz said. "I don't want to see us send a penny to the Ayatollah, and I hope that we don't."

CBS News poll finds few Americans say U.S. got better of agreement with Iran

Despite the bombings against Iran, a new CBS News Poll finds most people don't believe the U.S. has succeeded in completing one of its objectives: eliminating Iran's ability to make a nuclear weapon.

Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Executive Director of Elections and Surveys, told CBS News Texas, "This looks like a lot of unfinished business to members of the public because almost seven in ten say they don't think the U.S. has permanently ended Iran's nuclear program."

The vice president spoke with reporters on Monday about progress that he said is being made.

"We have the Iranians allowing weapons inspectors, nuclear inspectors into their country for the first time in a long time," said Vance. "We're obviously going to bolster that inspection regime to make sure they can never have a nuclear weapon."

Salvanto said rising gas prices have fueled the war's unpopularity.

"A big part of that is frankly gas prices, and you'll recall people have been telling us throughout that the increase in gas prices has really hit them financially pretty hard," said Salvanto. "In fact, the more they say that, the more they want to see the conflict end."

But prices are going down after the MOU announcement.

"We set up the mechanism to ensure not only the Straits of Hormuz are open but will stay open," Vance said. "We saw, we think about 15 million barrels of oil come out. That's one of the reasons why oil is so low right now. Obviously, that means lower gas prices and gas prices are going to keep coming down."

While Vance said there has been a lot of progress, he also said there is still a lot of work to do.

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