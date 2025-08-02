At least 5 displaced after vacant building fire damages neighboring structure, Dallas Fire-Rescue says

At least five people are displaced after a fire at a vacant two-story building damaged a neighboring structure, Dallas Fire-Rescue said Saturday morning.

DFR said just after 6 a.m., crews were called to a building fire at the intersection of N. Marsalis Avenue and Comal Street. DFW said a second alarm was immediately requested, followed by a third alarm, leading to between 65 to 70 firefighters being called to the scene.

Crews worked for over two hours before extinguishing the blaze, during which a neighboring residential building received exposure damage, officials said.

Though no injuries were reported, DFR said at least five residents from the neighboring residence required assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.