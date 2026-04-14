UT Dallas students win record prizes in "Shark Tank"-style pitch competition

Students and alumni at UT Dallas stepped into a different kind of tank Monday night – a "Shark Tank"-style pitch competition where only the sharpest ideas survived.

The event, officially called the Draper Pitch Competition, brought together three finalist teams of undergraduates, graduate students, and alumni. Their concepts ranged from AI‑powered tools for lifeguards to a voice‑activated alert system.

A panel of expert judges heard each pitch before selecting the winners.

What the winners said

Dean Ahmed, the undergraduate winner, said the pressure of the stage was real.

"Obviously, the nerves were there," Ahmed said. "… I knew my competitors were just as good as me, so I just left it up to the odds, tried my best, and it panned out well."

Sina Khorsandi, who won the alumni category, said the journey took an unexpected turn.

"I didn't make it to the finals," Khorsandi said. "I'm kind of glad I didn't because then I wouldn't be eligible for the check now… It's been a long process and very exciting."

Record prize money

This year's competition awarded its largest prize pool ever: