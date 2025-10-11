UT fans celebrate big Red River Rivalry win over No. 6 Oklahoma

UT fans are riding high after Saturday's win. The Texas Longhorns dominated, taking home a 17-point victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

All across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, it was a sea of burnt orange and crimson.

"It is a big thing. It's massive. Huge. It's fun."

Hotels packed, economy gets boost

The Dallas Sports Commission reports hotel occupancy rates were upwards of 90%, with the weekend's estimated economic impact just shy of $47 million.

"I mean, it's busy, it's chaotic… People travel, like I did many moons ago before I lived here," said Ashely Roberts, a UT fan.

Fans bring energy to fairgrounds

The Red River Rivalry brought a day full of friendly competition.

"We're going to dominate at the end of the second. I think OU is going to win. I'm going to say, 24 to 3," said Grayson, an OU fan.

OU fans started off confident, but defeat set in as the game went on.

Ticket prices keep some away

Fair organizers say they typically see upwards of 200,000 people at the fairgrounds. But this year, some fans said high prices kept them from attending the game.

"Oh, the price, the price yeah, for sure, I'm a broke college student," said Brayden Canoli, a UT fan.