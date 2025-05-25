U.S. wins 1st ice hockey world championship in 92 years, honors Johnny Gaudreau

The United States prevailed over Switzerland 1-0 in overtime of the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

The team accepted the championship trophy while holding Johnny Gaudreau's #13 jersey, honoring the beloved hockey player who was hit by a car and killed along with his brother, Matthew, while they were riding their bikes in New Jersey in August 2024.

USA Hockey says it is the second trophy won at the tournament by the Americans after winning in 1933.

US players pose with their gold medals after winning the IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Switzerland and USA in Stockholm, on May 25, 2025. MAGNUS LEJHALL/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

Tage Thompson wristed a shot past goaltender Leonardo Genoni from the top of the right circle for the winner 2:02 into overtime with the 40th shot on goal.

Logan Cooley and Brady Skjei provided the assists and goaltender Jeremy Swayman shut out the Swiss with 25 saves.

The Americans were also formally awarded the title in 1960 when they won the Olympic tournament and the worlds did not take place.

Bronze medal for Sweden

Mikael Backlund and Marcus Johansson scored two goals each as Sweden beat Denmark 6-2 to take the bronze medal earlier Sunday.

It was the second straight third-place finish for Sweden while fourth place was the best-ever result for Denmark.

Lucas Raymond and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the winners while Nick Olesen and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Denmark.