Judge denies Argyle Liberty Christian's bid to return to football playoffs

Argyle Liberty Christian's hopes of returning to the high school football playoffs have suffered another setback after a judge declined to block a ruling that disqualified the Warriors for using an ineligible player.

The North Texas private school has been fighting to get its football team back into the state playoffs after a ruling by the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools forced the top-seeded Warriors to forfeit games for using an ineligible player.

Liberty Christian filed a lawsuit Friday, seeking a temporary restraining order to put the TAPPS ruling on hold.

362nd District Court Judge Bruce McFarling denied Liberty Christian's request for a temporary restraining order, finding that the school received due process through TAPPS hearings. McFarling said the court had no grounds to intervene in the private organization's decision and emphasized that he was not ruling on the player's eligibility.

TAPPS determined that a transfer student violated its "Follow the Coach" rule because he had previously played on a 7-on-7 team coached by Liberty Christian assistant Antonio Griffin.

The Nov. 3 ruling forced Liberty Christian, the No. 1 seed in TAPPS Division I, to forfeit every game in which the player participated, eliminating the Warriors from the Division I playoffs.

The school disputes the ruling and wants TAPPS to reconsider its evidence.

Meanwhile, TAPPS has redrawn the playoff bracket and delayed the opening round until Nov. 14.

Liberty Christian could appeal the judge's decision.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.