Argyle Liberty Christian files lawsuit to fight TAPPS ruling that knocked football team out of playoffs

Argyle Liberty Christian School says it has filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order to pause a ruling that removed its football team from the state playoffs.

The legal action comes after TAPPS ruled that Liberty Christian violated its "Follow the Coach" rule by allowing an ineligible transfer student to play football this season.

In a letter to parents on Friday night, school President Dr. Blair McCullough announced legal action in response to a ruling by the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS).

"I want to let you know that we have filed a lawsuit in the Texas courts tonight in an attempt to get a judge to put this ruling on pause so that TAPPS can take the time to look at our evidence again," McCullough wrote.

The school says it has retained outside legal counsel and is exploring its options to challenge the decision and return the Warriors to the playoffs.

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"Our young students have done nothing wrong, and we must do everything we can to set the record straight, restore our season, and allow our team to play in the playoffs," McCullough said.

According to TAPPS, the player, a wide receiver from Abilene, previously played on a 7-on-7 team coached by Liberty Christian assistant Antonio Griffin.

Under TAPPS rules, a transfer student cannot compete at the varsity level for one year if a coach at the new school coached or trained that athlete within the previous 12 months.

The TAPPS Executive Board ruled Nov. 3 that Liberty Christian's athletic leadership and coaching staff knew or should have known about the relationship before the season began.

The punishment was devastating for the top-seeded Warriors: forfeiture of every game in which the player participated and removal from the Division I state playoffs.

The decision also forced TAPPS to redraw its eight-team playoff bracket and delay the opening round until Nov. 14.

Liberty Christian has strongly disputed the ruling, calling it "unfair and unjust."

"This unfair ruling ignores the clear and obvious facts in this case, and we are considering our various legal options moving forward," the school said in an earlier statement. "We will continue to do everything we can to fight this unjust ruling."

The controversy also impacts Cooper Witten, son of former Dallas Cowboys star Jason Witten. Cooper is not the player TAPPS declared ineligible, but he and his teammates are affected by the decision. His mother, Michelle Witten, has publicly disputed the allegations on social media.

For a team that entered the postseason as a No. 1 seed, the consequences extend far beyond the scoreboard.

Months of preparation, hard-fought victories, and hopes of a state championship were put in jeopardy by a ruling delivered just days before the Warriors were scheduled to take the field.

And on a Friday night that should have been filled with cheers, big plays, and championship expectations, Liberty Christian's football field was empty and silent.

Now, the school is turning to the courts to get its football team back into the playoffs.