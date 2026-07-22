Gas leak reported near Uptown Dallas apartment building

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews are working to address a gas leak reported near Uptown Dallas on Wednesday afternoon.

DFR said the leak was reported around 1:21 p.m. near the four-story MAA Meridian apartment building along the 2400 block of Allen Street, just west of Griggs Park. The agency said a company working near the apartment building hit what is believed to be a six-inch commercial gas line. Multiple units, including a HazMat team, are now on scene.

DFR notes there have been no gas readings inside the building, but crews decided to order an evacuation of the building out of an abundance of caution. DFR said about 183 apartments are inside the building, and that MAA has multiple properties where residents are being temporarily housed until the situation is resolved.

The agency said Dallas Police units have been requested to block State Street between Fairmount Street and Hall Street. Atmos is already on location to address the leak.

CBS News Texas will share updates as new information is provided.