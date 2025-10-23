UPS driver killed when train hits delivery truck at Hunt County crossing, DPS says

A UPS driver was killed Thursday morning when his delivery truck was struck by a train at a rural railroad crossing west of Greenville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Dusty L. Soles, 24, of Celeste, died at the scene after failing to yield to the oncoming train just after 11:30 a.m. on County Road 1153, DPS said. He was driving a 2018 Freightliner box truck.

Company mourns employee's death

UPS said it is mourning the loss of one of its drivers and is working with investigators to determine what led to the crash.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our team members," UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with our driver's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time."

Authorities probing crash

The company said it is cooperating fully with authorities and is deferring additional questions to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately released.