Shock, concern at University of Texas at Arlington after 2 sexual assault reports

There is shock and concern on the University of Texas at Arlington campus after two sexual assault reports.

"I have all sisters and especially, I care about my mom, so to hear those things happening is very unfortunate," said Adi Bamroo, a UTA student.

On Thursday, the University of Texas at Arlington Police Department sent a safety bulletin email to the university community, reporting two sexual assault incidents that allegedly happened about three weeks ago. The bulletin from the police department said the first sexual assault happened on or around Sept. 15 in West Hall, a student dorm.

It said the victim also alleges a second sexual assault happened shortly after the first, in a restroom in the same building.

"I was just shocked that it was so close to me, because I live at the campus, and the fact that it happened on campus is really appalling," said UTA student Amira Armstrong.

UTA police wrote that the victim knows the alleged offender but has not provided a name to police. Police believe the alleged offender is a UTA student who lives in the residence hall, according to the safety bulletin.

Officials at UTA said the safety alert was sent out in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act. The federal law requires colleges and universities to provide information about campus crime and safety that could represent a serious or continuing threat.

"That made me think it could be anybody that I know, or it could even be myself," said Farheen Choudhury, a UTA student. "That's how these incidents occur so often, and they slip right under our nose if we don't report them."

This news comes as Cornell University is dealing with the fallout of its handling of a sexual assault in 2024.

Kathryn Jacob, the CEO at The Archway, an Arlington nonprofit that provides support to people experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault, said many incidents go unreported until a person feels safe enough to report it.

"It's a heavy reminder of a culture that has somehow allowed for things like this to happen," Jacob said. "I don't think cases like this have a lot to do with what campus this happens on. There is a campus culture that happens everywhere. We know domestic violence and sexual assault don't discriminate. This happens with young, old, rich, poor, college-educated, not college-educated, immigrant, native… this really happens everywhere, sadly."

UTA told CBS News Texas in a statement that it is supporting those impacted and there is no known ongoing threat. A university spokesperson said the incidents remain under investigation.

But students like Choudhury worry the lack of information could keep future victims from coming forward.

"The systems that perpetuate the shame and guilt that these victims feel need to be addressed immediately, before so many of these cases go unreported, unwarranted," Choudhury said.

CBS News Texas contacted UTA police for more details on these incidents and to ask why it took so long to notify the community, but they did not return our request for comment.