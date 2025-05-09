University of Dallas students witness historic moment as first American pope is introduced

ROME, Italy – The footage of the new pope being introduced to the world yesterday has been seen by many, but some University of Dallas students had the unique experience of witnessing it firsthand.

CBS News Texas caught up with those students while they were still in Rome, explaining what it meant to be there when history was made.

"It was really an opportunity that we'll never get again," said University of Dallas sophomore Joseph Teson, who is from Allen.

He and his fellow UD sophomore, Bruce Bowen, admitted they never thought studying abroad this semester in Rome would give them a front seat to history.

"We were really shocked," said Teson. "I don't think anyone could have seen this coming."

The two were supposed to fly back to Texas on April 29, but decided to stay a few extra days for the chance to see the white smoke—a gamble that paid off.

"We had just finished saying a rosary when the smoke came out, and everyone started shouting at the top of their lungs, and the energy at St. Peter's Square was unbelievable," Teson explained.

As Cardinal Robert Prevost walked out on the balcony as the new Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope in the church's history, Teson and Bowen were among the thousands cheering below in the square.

"For us to be sitting there cheering him on and him giving us waves—it was very special. It felt very personal," Bowen told CBS News Texas.

Both students admitted it was a moment they will never forget.

"Definitely going to be paying more attention to Pope Leo's papacy and seeing what he does," Bowen said.

"It is very spectacular just to have experienced this and to really join the church in this moment of great excitement for the future and for everything that this papacy will bring," said Teson.