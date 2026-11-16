A nationwide ground stop Friday and a United Airlines technology problem Monday are raising concerns about whether travelers will make it to their holiday destinations on time.

According to FlightAware, more than 700 United Airlines flights were delayed on Monday due to a technology issue. The Federal Aviation Administration said the disruption lasted about 90 minutes.

At Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, some passengers landed only to discover their travel troubles weren't over.

Conor Gray, arriving from Denver, said his flight landed without a problem but sat on the tarmac for roughly 40 minutes. The pilot initially blamed the delay on an occupied gate before informing passengers of United's nationwide IT outage.

"So yeah, there was a bit of concern that it was just going to be sitting there for a while," Gray said. "But, you know, I was like, at least I'm here."

Kathryn Ernst also made it to DFW before learning about the outage. Her husband texted her shortly after landing, relieved that she had apparently missed the disruption.

But Ernst's plane remained on the tarmac for about an hour while waiting for a gate.

"We were just waiting for another plane to push off from the gate," Ernst said. "So we were grateful we'd landed."

Monday's technology trouble followed Friday's nationwide ground stop, which left some travelers dealing with disruptions for days.

North Texas couple Sean and Cassie Uythoven were supposed to return from a weeklong vacation in Costa Rica on Saturday. Instead, they faced repeated cancellations on American Airlines.

"We had to scramble and find somewhere to stay," Cassie said.

After another Sunday cancellation and no confirmed way home, the couple purchased tickets on United Airlines and finally arrived in North Texas on Monday.

Their unexpected extended vacation included a night in a cabin at the end of a dirt road, additional hotel expenses and frustration over what they described as poor communication from the airline.

The couple said they received no reimbursement for their extra expenses.

The disruptions come as AAA projects nearly six million Americans will travel by air for Thanksgiving, a slight dip from the previous year. Dallas-Fort Worth remains among the organization's top 10 Thanksgiving destinations.

Despite the recent setbacks, aviation and travel correspondent Katy Nastro of Flighty says passengers should not let the disruptions ground their holiday plans.

"I do want travelers to travel in confidence and not travel in fear," Nastro said. "Hey, look, at the end of the day, it is better that this happened now than this happening a week from now when the volume of travelers is so much more."

For the Uythovens, however, the experience has already changed their outlook on holiday flying.

Asked whether they would fly during Thanksgiving, their answer was simple: No.

After days of cancellations, extra expenses and unexpected accommodations, the couple said they're staying home for the holidays.