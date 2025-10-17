Undocumented Dallas man accused of soliciting violence against ICE on TikTok

A 23-year-old man living in Dallas has been arrested after allegedly posting a video on TikTok soliciting others to kill federal immigration officers, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas announced Thursday.

Eduardo Aguilar, an undocumented Mexican national, was taken into federal custody on Tuesday and charged with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce stemming from a TikTok post made on October 9.

According to court records, the post included Spanish text that investigators translated as a call to action.

The post came just over two weeks after agents were targeted in a shooting outside of ICE facility in Dallas.

According to court records, the translated text reads, "I need 10 dudes in Dallas with determination (guts) who aren't afraid to [two skull emojis]," which authorities interpreted as a reference to death. A second phrase on the post allegedly stated, "10K for each ICE agent," indicating a bounty.

"Threats against our law enforcement officers are completely unacceptable," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson in a statement. "All threats against our agents and officers will be investigated thoroughly, and anyone who threatens or puts a bounty on agents will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

Aguilar appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Dallas on Tuesday. He was ordered to remain in federal custody pending further proceedings. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison.

Authorities noted that the charge is based on a criminal complaint, which is an allegation and not evidence of guilt. Aguilar, like all defendants, is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

"The FBI takes threats of violence to our law enforcement partners seriously and will thoroughly investigate anyone that commits these types of offenses," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock.

The investigation was led by the FBI's Dallas Field Office with assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Dallas Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), the Garland Police Department, the Federal Protective Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.