Former North Texas high school football standout dies after injury during college game

A North Texas community is grieving the loss of a former high school football standout who died Thursday, five days after suffering a traumatic injury during a college football game in Arkansas.

Tyler Ulrich, a former Azle High School player and sophomore safety at Southern Nazarene University, was injured Saturday during a game against Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, about 65 miles southwest of Little Rock.

His father, Mark Ulrich, announced his son's death in a Facebook post.

"Our family is truly blessed to receive all the love and prayers for our young Tyler and we are ever grateful. But as much support and love that was given, it is with a heavy heart I am writing to say the Lord called Tyler this morning at 11:13 a.m." Mark Ulrich said. "Tyler will join many of our loved ones that have passed. Tyler led a life full of faith passion and being a BEAST on the football field!!! He will be remembered always."

Tyler Ulrich Southern Nazarene University

While playing football at Azle High School, Ulrich earned second-team all-district and academic all-state honors. He also competed in powerlifting at the state level.

At Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma, a suburb of Oklahoma City, Ulrich was majoring in finance. According to his university biography, he enjoyed attending church, working out and water sports.

In a statement, Southern Nazarene University President Keith Newman confirmed Ulrich's death, calling him a "beloved member of our SNU football team and student body," and asking the university community to keep his family in its prayers.

Newman said that as students, faculty, and staff gathered Tuesday for the university's campuswide prayer chapel, "we anchored our hearts in the truths of Psalm 62 – reminding ourselves that 'my soul finds rest in God; my salvation comes from him. Truly, He is my rock and my salvation; He is my refuge, I will never be shaken.' In this moment of deep grief, we lean into that very rock and source of comfort."

He urged the SNU community to "keep Tyler's family, teammates, coaches, and friends in your continued prayers during this unimaginably difficult time."

Southern Nazarene University's Renew Counseling Center and campus pastors are available to support students and other members of the campus community.

"May God's peace and comfort be with us all," Newman said.