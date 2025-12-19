Tyler Seguin's ACL surgery was successful, Dallas Stars to reevaluate when he returns to the ice

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced on Friday.

The surgery happened on Dec. 16 and was performed by Dr. Dan Cooper, a North Texas orthopaedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, knee and shoulder.

According to Stars General Manager Jim Nill, Seguin's return to the ice will be reevaluated after the Olympic break, which is in February. The regular NHL season ends in April.

Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said that Seguin would be out for several months after the 33-year-old was injured on Dec. 1 during a game at the New York Rangers. Seguin missed the vast majority of last season after undergoing hip surgery.

Seguin got tangled up with Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavirkov in the first period of the game at Madison Square Garden. Seguin went down in pain, could not skate and needed help to get off the ice and down the tunnel to the locker room.

Gulutzan said the team did not get positive news about Seguin's knee after it was looked at more closely.

Just a few days before his surgery, the Stars honored Seguin with an award for playing 1,000 games in the NHL.