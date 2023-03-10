TxDOT launches statewide campaign to prevent drunk driving over Spring Break

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — This Friday, Spring Break starts for many college students.

The Texas Department of Transportation wants everyone to think twice before they drink and drive.

That's why TxDOT is launching its statewide "Drive Sober. No Regrets" campaign during the week-long holiday.

TxDOT is also partnering with "U in the Driver Seat," a Texas A&M University program that focuses on students pledging to drive sober.

A college student says a tragedy during spring break is preventable.

"So just remember to stay vigilant and take a sober ride. There's so many options out there especially now. Just different ways to get home safely," says Esmeralda Trevino, who is a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin.

Kasey Nguyen, a UT Dallas student, says choosing a sober ride will help guarantee a safe Spring Break.

"So we all want to have fun over our spring break. But we also want to do so safely. That's why it's important not to drink and drive, and chose a sober ride. Whether that's a taxi, Uber or a Lyft or a friend, or a family member,"

According to TxDOT, there were over 870 DUI-alcohol related crashes during Spring Break 2021, of those crashes 31 people died and over 100 were seriously hurt.