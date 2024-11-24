Watch CBS News
Two shot and killed inside Arlington short-term rental

By S.E. Jenkins

ARLINGTON — An 18-year-old and 19-year-old were fatally shot inside a short-term rental near AT&T Stadium Saturday night, Arlington police said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Arlington police were called to an apartment in the 600 block of Slaughter St. where witnesses said they heard gunfire and then saw a group of people run from the apartment and drive away.

When officers arrived they found a man and woman shot multiple times in the living room. The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the apartment. The 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The victims have not been identified.

Police said neither of them lived at the apartment unit, but that someone rented it for the weekend through a short-term rental website. Arlington police said it doesn't appear anything was stolen from either victim.

No arrests have been made and investigators are searching for surveillance video from the area.

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

