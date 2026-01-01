Watch CBS News
2 killed, one injured in crash on Highway 380 in Hunt County, authorities say

By Giles Hudson,
Doug Myers
Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a crash Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 380 in Hunt County.

The wreck happened just after 6:15 p.m. near County Road 2744, west of Greenville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the third victim was flown to a hospital in stable condition.

Investigators have not yet said what caused the crash. The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours while authorities work the scene.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

