Two killed in crash on I-20 in Fort Worth Tuesday morning

An overnight crash in Fort Worth left two people dead and a third in critical condition, Fort Worth PD said Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed a pickup truck and an SUV were involved in a crash at around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday on I-20 near Granbury Road. A passenger in one of the vehicles was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were pinned inside their vehicles. One of them was pronounced dead and the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The victims have not yet been identified.

All lanes of I-20 were closed for about 4 hours. The two left lanes reopened to traffic at around 6:40 a.m.

Fort Worth PD traffic detectives are investigating the crash, the department said.