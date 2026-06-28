In tight Senate race, Republicans say Trump is welcomed in Texas New polls show the Texas Senate race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico remains very tight with four months until the November midterm election. Looking at the four most recent independent polls between June 1 and 21st, they show Paxton ahead of Talarico by a hair-splitting 1.25 percentage points. Paxton has 45.75%, and Talarico has 44.5%. President Trump and other Republican leaders, including Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, have said they will campaign in Texas for Paxton. As previously reported, Paxton reportedly said during a recent tele-town hall that Republicans will hold a special midterm convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. A source told CBS News Texas that the first two weeks of the facility have been reserved by the RNC, but it has not been officially booked yet.