Trump pays tribute to Pennsylvania firefighter killed in rally shooting

Former President Donald Trump paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, a firefighter who was fatally shot in the assassination attempt that occurred during last weekend's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, during his address Thursday night at the Republican National Convention.

"Tragically the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, unbelievable person, everybody tells me," Trump said.

On the stage alongside Trump was Comperatore's firefighting helmet and jacket. Trump walked over and kissed the helmet before calling for a moment of silence from the convention crowd.

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, embraces the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Getty Images

The 50-year-old Comperatore was a spectator at the Trump rally with family members Saturday when a 20-year-old gunman opened fire from the roof of a building several hundred feet from the stage where Trump was speaking. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro previously told reporters that Comperatore "dove on his family to protect them," calling him a "hero," sentiments that were echoed by Trump.

"He was incredible, he was a highly respected former fire chief," Trump said. "...He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He went right over the top of them and was hit. What a fine man he was."

Two other attendees, 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, were critically injured but survived, while Trump was also wounded when he said a bullet pierced his right ear.

"I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me, really hard, on my right ear," Trump said Thursday. "I said to myself, 'Wow, what was that, it can only be a bullet.' And moved my right hand to my ear, brought it down, and my hand was covered with blood."

Comperatore left behind a wife and two daughters. In a statement Thursday, Comperatore's family called him a "beloved father and husband, and a friend to so many throughout the Butler region."

Pennsylvania State Rep. Marci Mustello said Comperatore had served as fire chief of the Buffalo Township Fire Company, describing him as a "devoted public servant" and a "true American hero."

Trump said that more than $6 million had been raised for the families of the three victims of the shooting.

Comperatore's last name was misspelled on his fire jacket. It was missing the "a". CBS News learned from the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company that this had been done intentionally, as there was only enough space on the coat for a certain number of letters.