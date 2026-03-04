Trump to step into Texas Senate race, urges end to Cornyn-Paxton runoff

After staying neutral during the U.S. Senate primary, President Donald Trump signaled a shift the day after the election.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump wrote that the Republican Senate race between incumbent John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas cannot "be allowed to go on any longer."

"IT MUST STOP NOW!" Mr. Trump said.

Cornyn finished just ahead of Paxton, not enough to avoid a May 26 runoff. Their primary battle had already seen record spending and sharp attacks, setting up an even more intense next phase.

"The Republican Primary Race for the United States Senate in the Great State of Texas... cannot, for the good of the Party, and for our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer," Mr. Trump said.

"Both John and Ken ran great races, but not good enough. Now, this one must be PERFECT! I will be making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don't endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE! We must win in November!!!"

Texas GOP chair stresses voter choice

Texas GOP Chairman Abraham George said the president has every right to endorse, but emphasized that the final decision belongs to Texas voters.

"I will have to say it is up to the people in Texas to make that choice who they're going to elect," George said. "If he cuts a deal with one of the candidates, that's between him and the candidate. But if both of those candidates are going to be on the ballot, as far as I can tell, that's the plan now."

Cornyn, Paxton highlight record with Trump

Cornyn said he believes the president wanted to see him "earn this nomination" and noted his long record of voting with Trump.

"There is only one person on the planet who knows what President Trump is going to do and that's him," Cornyn said. "He understands what's at stake."

Paxton, speaking to supporters on election night, said he feels "momentum" in the race and highlighted his loyalty to the president.

"I want to tell you the last time I felt this kind of energy in one room, I was actually at Mar‑a‑Lago when President Trump announced he was running again in 2024," Paxton said.

Regardless of whom Trump endorses, party leaders expect some Republicans to be disappointed.

George said unifying the GOP ahead of November will be essential to avoid voter drop‑off in the general election.