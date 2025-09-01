Trump to award Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Trump announced Monday that he will award Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

"As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country's highest civilian honor," Mr. Trump said in a social media post. "Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Mr. Trump's announcement comes days after Giuliani was hospitalized with multiple broken bones following a car crash in New Hampshire. Giuliani suffered "fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg" after the vehicle he was riding in was "struck from behind at high speed," his spokesperson said.

"There is no American more deserving of this honor," Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a social media post. "Mayor Rudy Giuliani took down the Mafia, saved New York City, comforted the nation following 9/11, and served in countless other ways to improve the lives of others. Thank you, President Trump, for honoring his life and legacy."

Giuliani, 81, built his reputation in the 1980s and '90s in New York City as a prosecutor before being elected mayor. He was dubbed "America's mayor" after his leadership in New York after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

After serving two terms as mayor, he ran for president in 2008 but withdrew during the Republican primary after a third place finish in Florida. Later, he became a close adviser to Mr. Trump in his first term and was a key spreader of conspiracy theories and unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen after Mr. Trump's loss.

Giuliani was disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C., and he declared bankruptcy after being found liable for $148 million for spreading falsehoods about Georgia election workers.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is "presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."

The award was established by former President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

contributed to this report.