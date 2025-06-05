Watch live: Trump meeting with new German chancellor at White House

Washington — Newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is meeting with President Trump at the White House on Thursday, with the two world leaders expected to address trade and tariffs, as well as Russia's war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.

"It's an honor to have you," Mr. Trump told Merz in the Oval Office, calling Merz a challenging negotiator but adding that he's a great representative for Germany.

It's their first in-person meeting since Merz, leader of Germany's center-right Christian Democratic Union party, won a parliamentary vote to become chancellor last month following an election in February.

Tariffs and trade are sure to be top of mind for the two leaders, with Mr. Trump's 50% tariffs on imports from the European Union set to take effect July 9. The EU, which includes Germany, has said it's preparing "countermeasures" to hit back. The 50% tariffs were set to start June 1, but Mr. Trump delayed the heavy tariffs after speaking with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Twenty-seven nations make up the EU.

President Donald Trump, left, speaks as he greets Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House, Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Washington. Evan Vucci / AP

The Trump-Merz meeting also comes hours after the president signed a proclamation Wednesday banning foreign nationals from a dozen countries, including Afghanistan and Haiti.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump and Merz are set to hold a bilateral meeting and then a bilateral lunch meeting.

Mr. Trump said he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about tariffs and trade for roughly 90 minutes Thursday morning. The president told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday that he's accepted Xi's invitation to visit China, and will go there with first lady Melania Trump "at a certain point."