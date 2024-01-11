Closing arguments get underway in Trump's New York fraud trial

Trump fraud trial reaches closing arguments Trump won't be allowed to give closing argument in civil fraud trial 03:21

After more than three months of bitter arguments, courtroom grandstanding, hallway gaggles and hundreds of objections, former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial is coming to a close in a New York courtroom on Thursday.

Trump is attending the proceedings, which got underway shortly after 10 a.m. His effort to get permission to deliver some of his own closing arguments was rejected by Judge Arthur Engoron on Wednesday, when Trump failed to agree to limit what he said to "relevant, material facts that are in evidence, and application of the relevant law to those facts," as the judge had required.

Outside the courtroom, Trump said he was "hoping to speak and help my lawyers reveal all the defects in this case."

"As you know, I want to speak, I want to make the summation. At this moment the judge is not letting me make the summation because I'll bring up things that he doesn't want to hear," he told reporters.

The closing arguments are the last opportunity for lawyers for Trump and his co-defendants to limit the fallout from the case. New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million for the state and a lifetime ban for Trump from working in New York real estate, among other sanctions.

Trump's attorneys will present their closing first, with lawyers for the state following suit in the afternoon. Each side is allowed up to 2 hours and 15 minutes to make their case.

The judge has said he won't issue a ruling immediately. He plans to take several weeks before making a decision on the outstanding issues in the case.

The Trump fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump sits in a New York courtroom before closing arguments in his civil fraud trial on Jan. 11, 2024. SHANNON STAPLETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The trial, which began Oct. 2, revolved around accounting minutiae and days of dry testimony that were punctuated by heated courtroom outbursts and confrontations. Trump was fined twice for violating a gag order put in place after he published a derogatory social media post about Engoron's law clerk.

One witness, Trump's former lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen, tried to object to questions he was asked, causing Trump's current attorney to lament, "This witness is out of control." A witness who testified on Trump's behalf told a lawyer for James, "You ought to be ashamed of yourself." And Trump himself was called to the stand on Dec. 6, often responding to questions with lengthy diatribes focused on Engoron and James.

James' office accused Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., their company and two executives of a yearslong scheme to use inflated valuations to obtain undeservedly good terms on bank and insurance deals.

Engoron found the defendants liable for fraud in a September pretrial ruling. Much of that ruling was paused during the trial, which continued on accusations related to insurance fraud, falsification of business records, and conspiracy.

Trump and his co-defendants have denied all allegations. The Republican, who is running for president again, has raged against the case, calling it political retribution by Democrats.