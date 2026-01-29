Truck hauling acid crashes in Denton County; hazmat cleanup underway

Hazmat crews are cleaning up an acid spill Thursday morning after a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The truck overturned just before 5:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Highway 114 between I-35W and Highway 377 in Roanoke. The truck was hauling liquid acid, the city said in a statement.

The cleanup was estimated to last until about 10:30 a.m., the statement said. It was not clear what type of acid spilled or whether there were any environmental or safety concerns.

The Texas DPS is investigating the crash. The westbound lanes of 114 are closed while the investigation and cleanup are underway.