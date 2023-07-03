Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck full of watermelons crashes, closing southbound lanes of Central Expressway

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

Your Monday morning headlines for July 3, 2023
Your Monday morning headlines for July 3, 2023 01:44

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A truck loaded with watermelon crashed Monday afternoon on Central Expressway in Plano, knocking down a light pole and dumping melons all over the freeway.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes at Parker Road.

Plano Fire-Rescue says two people were transported to the hospital - one as a precaution. The condition of the other patient was not known.

No other vehicle's were involved in the crash.

Officials estimate it will take at least an hour and a half to clean up the mess and re-open the freeway.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 2:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.