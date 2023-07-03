Truck full of watermelons crashes, closing southbound lanes of Central Expressway

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A truck loaded with watermelon crashed Monday afternoon on Central Expressway in Plano, knocking down a light pole and dumping melons all over the freeway.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes at Parker Road.

Plano Fire-Rescue says two people were transported to the hospital - one as a precaution. The condition of the other patient was not known.

No other vehicle's were involved in the crash.

Officials estimate it will take at least an hour and a half to clean up the mess and re-open the freeway.