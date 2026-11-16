Truck crashes into bridge on southbound Loop 12 at Irving Boulevard
Crews are on the scene of a crash on southbound Loop 12 in Irving after a truck crashed into a bridge at Irving Boulevard, officials said.
Video from the CBS News Texas chopper shows a long traffic back-up in the area.
Officials said no injuries have been reported but traffic has been reduced to one lane. There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.
This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.