North Texas charter school leans on virtual learning to keep campus open through new state law

A Tarrant County charter school is making a comeback after it shut down its secondary grade levels one year ago because of budget and enrollment concerns.

As a result of new legislation, Treetops School International reopened grades 7-12, but with some changes.

This 20-acre campus is tucked in the woods of Euless. For six decades, the school's mission has been to combine education with the outdoors.

Though now, the campus is shifting more digital to stay financially afloat and keep up with a changing educational landscape.

"More parents are looking for flexibility," said Dr. James Whitfield, superintendent.

Whitfield and campus leadership found themselves between a rock and a hard place at the end of the 2024-2025 school year, facing declining enrollment in grades 7-12 and a $300,000 budget deficit.

"It's significant," he said. "We're talking about teacher salaries, their livelihoods, and kids' experiences."

Charter schools, though they are public, do not receive funding from local property taxes like traditional ISDs.

According to the Texas Education Agency, charter schools are funded by donations, grants, and some state funding, mainly tied to the Average Daily Attendance (ADA) of students.

"The in-person ADA means you have to be there by 10 a.m. for attendance every day," Whitfield said. "Families have things that they need to do, so sometimes that kid is absent, and we miss out on that funding."

To offset a drop in ADA funding, Treetops International made a hard choice to let go of its secondary school to save the entire campus.

"We would have been in the position that we see a lot of districts around us in, having to close the whole school, and this is just the unfortunate tough thing we had to do in the moment," said Whitfield.

Until now.

Lawmakers passed SB 569 in 2025, which expanded opportunities for more virtual and hybrid learning statewide.

To Treetops International's benefit, that includes cashing in on ADA when a student is logged on virtually and not physically on campus.

"Before SB 569, there was only a certain number of districts across the state that were allowed to really offer this virtual or hybrid learning model," he said. "The school will get funding for that student as long as they either complete an assignment or they log in for a certain amount of time, so the flexibility we have there with funding are much different than in-person."

This school year, they welcomed back grades 7-12 in hybrid and virtual formats.

They are using an AI program called 'Subject.' On their website, it stated they cater to students with demanding schedules, like actors, athletes, traveling families or students who struggle in traditional education settings.

"Their goal is to be the Netflix of education," said Whitfield.

K-6 is still in person, though Whitfield said they could expand hybrid and virtual options to all grades, but he says the goal is to always have this green, in-person campus.

"We never want this to be just kids stuck on a computer, and you never get outdoors. Outdoors is a huge part of what we do," said Whitfield.

"Is virtual learning the way of the future?" asked CBS News Texas education reporter Lacey Beasley.

"I still don't think it's going to be for every student," Whitfield said. "It definitely fills a gap."