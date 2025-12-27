Travelers at DFW Airport describe longer lines than expected, advise extra time when traveling

Now that Christmas is over, many people are flying back home or flying to destinations for their New Year's Eve celebrations.

DFW International Airport managers said this weekend is one of its busiest during the holiday season. Amid the sea of people at the checkpoints and ticket counters, we found some of them heading to beaches and others to ski slopes. While their destinations are different, they all told us the same thing: they were a little surprised by the long lines they faced.

David Clayton told CBS News Texas Saturday morning, "This is a little busier than I expected. So, I got here three hours ahead of time, but I probably should have left four hours. It's really busy."

Another traveler, Bryce Chappell, agreed. "The line is definitely a lot greater than I thought it would be. But I think we'll move no problem." He said he arrived a little early. "I'd say a little early, not extra early, but early. We were going to get some food or something, but that's probably out of the question."

Song Li said, "It's pretty long, but we came pretty early, so we have plenty of time."

Roberta Bergman said, "I didn't think it would be this crowded. Tomorrow, it will be nutty. It's just what you have to go through if you want to fly somewhere."

With the dry and record-breaking warm temperatures here in North Texas, there were very few flight cancellations and delays at DFW Airport. But New York City got hit with a snowstorm, and those airports experienced multiple cancellations and delays. Travelers heading there should check their flight status.

While the lines at checkpoints and ticket counters thinned out for a good part of the day, DFW Airport still recommends passengers arrive there two hours early if they're taking a domestic flight and three hours early for an international flight.

Terminal "C" is under construction, so expect traffic delays getting to and from there.

American Airlines passengers can check in at terminals "A", "B", and "D" and then take the skytrain to "C." On Sunday, DFW Airport is predicting as many as 265,000 people will be flying in and out of the airport.

Chappell said, "If tomorrow is going to be worse, good luck to those people."