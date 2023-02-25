2 arrested after catalytic converters found in vehicle during traffic stop for fake paper tags
FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two people were arrested in Flower Mound on Friday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of stolen catalytic converters.
It all began when Flower Mound police made a traffic stop for a fake paper tag on the vehicle.
Police said there were catalytic converters in the car as well as tools that were possibly used to remove them from vehicles.
The suspects are being held on outstanding warrants and drug paraphernalia charges.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.