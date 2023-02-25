Watch CBS News
2 arrested after catalytic converters found in vehicle during traffic stop for fake paper tags

By Julia Falcon

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two people were arrested in Flower Mound on Friday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of stolen catalytic converters.

It all began when Flower Mound police made a traffic stop for a fake paper tag on the vehicle. 

Police said there were catalytic converters in the car as well as tools that were possibly used to remove them from vehicles.

The suspects are being held on outstanding warrants and drug paraphernalia charges.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 8:55 PM

