Tornadoes, large hail possible across North Texas

Where is the best place to take shelter from a tornado?

Where is the best place to take shelter from a tornado?

Where is the best place to take shelter from a tornado?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Our Weather Alert remains in effect for this afternoon and evening, and the threat for large hail and tornadoes is increasing for North Texas.

Most of North Texas is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Thursday.

CBS News Texas

Our forecast from this morning still looks to be on track. We'll watch for isolated storm developments in the early afternoon, but timing for the metroplex is closer to the afternoon and evening drive time. All types of severe weather are possible.

CBS News Texas

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded most of our area to a Level 4 "Moderate" Risk for severe storms. The last time the DFW Metroplex was under a Level 4 risk was on April 28, 2020.

CBS News Texas

As instability increases this afternoon, we're becoming more concerned about a large hail risk for most of North Texas, including the metroplex. The "hatched" area that the SPC has North Texas under means there's a higher risk of hail two inches in diameter or greater – we're talking egg size or larger.

CBS News Texas

The tornado threat is also increasing, including the threat for EF-2 or even stronger tornadoes. For reference, an EF-2 tornado comes with a rating of 111-135 mph winds.

CBS News Texas