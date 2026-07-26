Tom Luce, Dallas attorney and longtime Texas leader, dies at 86

Dallas attorney Tom Luce, a longtime force in Texas education and public policy who helped shape civic initiatives for decades, has died at age 86, authorities said Sunday.

"We have lost a great Texan with the death of Thomas W. Luce III," former President George W. Bush said in a statement. "Tom was a champion of education reform. He believed that every child had potential and deserved the right to read and succeed. Without Tom, Texas would not be the powerhouse that it is. Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Luce family—including Pam and their three children and beloved grandchildren—as they remember this good man and celebrate the marriage of their grandson."

Luce founded and was the chairman of Texas 2036, "a nonprofit, non-partisan public policy research and advocacy organization driving state policy solutions with data," according to the organization.

The president and CEO of Texas 2036, David W. Leebron, released the following statement regarding Luce:

"It is with profound sorrow that we learned of the passing of Tom Luce, Texas 2036's founder and chairman emeritus. Tom was a visionary leader whose dedication to public service transformed the lives and opportunities of millions of people across our state. He firmly believed in the power of Texans coming together to address the big challenges vital for future generations to thrive, inspiring significant action and driving meaningful change across his lifetime.

Texas 2036 would not exist without Tom's desire to unite Texans in favor of a better tomorrow. How we work every day is guided by this vision and the values of the man behind it.

While we grieve this immense loss, we honor Tom's legacy by carrying forward the mission of improving the lives and opportunities of all Texans."

News of Luce's death drew praise from leaders across the state, with officials highlighting his influence on public education, policy and civic life.

"Tom Luce was the epitome of a public servant, a pioneer, a visionary, and friend who was committed to bettering the lives of all Texans," Texas Sen. John Cornyn said in a statement. "His impact on public education in Texas was second to none. My prayers are with his wife, Pam, and their family as they grieve this extraordinary Texan."

His public service in Texas has been highlighted by gubernatorial and legislative appointments to state positions, including Chief Justice of the Supreme Court pro tempore, Sunset Commission, Cancer Prevention and Research Institute, Texas Commission on Judiciary, Chief of Staff of the Select Committee on Public Education and the Superconducting Super Collider, Texas 2036 said.

Joe Strauss, the former Speaker of the Texas House, called Luce a "Texas giant."

"Whenever Texas faced a vexing challenge, Tom stepped up and got to work. He was a public education reformer, a champion of mental health care and the embodiment of civic engagement. Tom was a mentor whom I often called for wisdom and guidance because he knew how to get big things done. His life is a reminder that all of us have a responsibility to serve others."

On the national level, he was appointed as Assistant Secretary of Education by former President George W. Bush and confirmed by the United States Senate. He was also appointed to the Library of Congress Board by the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Luce founded and led other nonprofits, including the National Math and Science Initiative, Just for the Kids and the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, according to the governor's office.