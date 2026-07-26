Dallas attorney, policy leader Tom Luce dead at 86 "We have lost a great Texan with the death of Thomas W. Luce III," former President George W. Bush said in a statement. "Tom was a champion of education reform. He believed that every child had potential and deserved the right to read and succeed. Without Tom, Texas would not be the powerhouse that it is. Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Luce family—including Pam and their three children and beloved grandchildren—as they remember this good man and celebrate the marriage of their grandson."