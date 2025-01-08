How to keep pets warm and protected as winter storm hits North Texas

DALLAS-FORT WORTH – Freezing temperatures can be dangerous and even deadly for companion animals, potentially leading to hypothermia or pneumonia. Very young or older animals are especially susceptible to cold-related medical issues, according to the SPCA of Texas.

With inclement weather and a winter storm warning across North Texas, the SPCA advises keeping pets indoors as much as possible. If they must be outside for extended periods, it's essential to weatherproof their living quarters.

Outdoor shelters should be covered, dry, insulated and filled with straw or other bedding — but avoid using blankets or towels, as wet fabric can freeze, the SPCA said. The shelter should have three solid walls, a roof and a floor. It should also be elevated and the entrance should face away from the wind.

Monitoring pets' water and food intake is crucial, especially during inclement weather. Ensure they have access to fresh water that isn't frozen; using a non-metal bowl is preferable. If outdoor dogs spend extended periods outside during winter, they need additional calories to generate body heat, so consider increasing their food intake.

Here are additional tips to help keep pets warm and safe in winter weather.

Limit outdoor time

Restrict pets' outdoor activities to quick walks or bathroom breaks.

Paw patrol

Protect pets' paws with a sweater and booties. Whenever possible, avoid walking on pavement and stick to grassy areas.

Pets can also ingest salt, antifreeze and other harmful chemicals used to melt snow and ice when licking their paws. The substances can irritate their paws, leading to frostbite, cuts or cracks. It is important to wipe their paws and legs with a wet cloth after they come inside from outdoors.

Beware of cold exposure

Even though dogs have thick coats, they should not be exposed to cold weather for extended periods. Indoor dogs tend to shed their undercoats, so it's important not to leave them outside for long durations. Avoid shaving pets down to the skin during winter; keep their coats longer for added warmth. After bathtime, ensure their coats are completely dry before allowing them outside.

Pet vehicle safety

Cats and small animals may seek shelter and warmth in exhaust pipes or underneath vehicle tires, so inspect closely and honk the horn before starting the engine.

Pets should not be left alone in a car during cold weather. Vehicles can act like refrigerators in winter, holding the cold and potentially leading to freezing temperatures.

Safe Outdoor Dog Act

In Texas, it is illegal to leave pets outdoors in extreme temperatures without proper shelter. The Safe Outdoor Door Act, which became law in 2022, aims to protect dogs from cold weather. Violating the law can result in a fine of up to $2,000.