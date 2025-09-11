Timeline of the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

Officials say Charlie Kirk shooting suspect arrested after he confessed to dad | Special Report

Officials said Friday that Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at an event Wednesday at Utah Valley University, has been arrested. CBS News Confirmed has gathered information from officials and video and audio sources and has constructed this timeline of the assassination of the 31-year-old.

This timeline will be updated as more information becomes available. All times are local.

Wednesday, Sept. 10

8:29 a.m. MT (10:29 a.m. ET): Suspect arrives on campus

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday morning that the suspect was seen on surveillance camera footage arriving on the university campus at approximately 8:29 a.m. in a gray Dodge Challenger.

11:49 a.m. MT (1:49 p.m. ET): Man resembling the suspect captured on surveillance camera

Video of an individual resembling the suspect is captured on a home surveillance camera in a neighborhood about a quarter mile away from the site of the shooting.

Kirk's event was scheduled to begin in the UVU courtyard at noon. Videos from the scene show a large crowd gathered in the area.

Screen grab of video showing crowd at Charlie Kirk event at Utah Valley University, Sept. 10, 2025. Adam Bartholomew / @Lifeisdriving / Mainstreet Media Utah

12:23 p.m. MT (2:23 p.m. ET): Kirk is shot during a campus event

Kirk was shot during the UVU campus event at 12:23 p.m., according to officials and a CBS News review of videos. Footage from that moment shows the crowd scattering after the shot and Kirk being carried into a vehicle seconds after the shooting.

Video captured on Instagram shows Charlie Kirk being carried from event after he was shot by a gunman, Sept. 10, 2025. Screen grab from Instagram account of jeremyking_80

Additional video verified by CBS News shows a person running across the roof of the Losee Center in the moments after the shooting, about 400 feet from where Kirk had been sitting.

Footage released by authorities on Thursday showed the suspect jumping from the building's roof and fleeing at 12:23 p.m.

Still of video showing figure in distance on roof after fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, Sept. 10, 2025. Tanner McKay Maxwell

Earlier, a Utah Valley University spokesman and the Utah Department of Public Safety had said the shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m.

12:27 p.m. MT (2:27 p.m. ET): Dispatch audio described person on roof of building carrying long rifle

Dispatch audio reviewed by CBS News described a person on the roof of a nearby building wearing black clothing and carrying a long rifle. A later radio call said the individual was dressed in black tactical gear, including a helmet.

Beau Mason of the Utah Department of Public Safety said later, on Thursday, that investigators believe the suspect fired from a roof, then jumped from the building and fled into a nearby neighborhood. A UVU spokeswoman said Wednesday the university believed the shot was fired from the campus' Losee Center, shown in the map below.

This map shows the location where Kirk was shot, in UVU's central courtyard, which is surrounded by campus buildings.

CBS News Confirmed team

This map may be updated as more information becomes available.

12:39 p.m. MT (2:39 p.m. ET) FBI agents, chiefs of police arrived on scene

FBI agents and chiefs of police arrived at the scene within 16 minutes of the shooting.

Later, as law enforcement officers investigated, police tape was visible on the roof of the building where the person was seen around the time of the shooting.

Evidence markers sit on the roof and side of a building at Utah Valley University as authorities investigate the shooting of political activist Charlie Kirk. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

2:37 p.m. MT (4:37 p.m. ET): Officers search area near campus

Video captured at 2:37 p.m. shows officers searching an area around a quarter mile north of the campus. CBS News confirmed the time using the video's metadata.

Screen grab of video showing officers searching area near where Charlie Kirk was shot, Sept. 10, 2025. Sophie Anderson via Storyful

2:40 p.m. MT (4:40 p.m. ET): Trump announces Kirk's death

President Trump posted on Truth Social that Kirk had died, writing, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us."

Thursday, Sept. 11

9:48 a.m. MT (11:48 a.m. ET): FBI releases photos of a person of interest in connection with the shooting

The FBI posted on X, "We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University."

10:45 a.m. MT (12:45 p.m. ET): FBI announces reward for information leading to suspect's arrest

In a post about an hour later, the FBI offered a reward "of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah."

5:30 p.m. MT (7:30 p.m. ET): Patel and Bongino arrive on scene

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino flew to Utah and were seen at a briefing by FBI and local officials Thursday night but did not address reporters or make any statements.

6:17 p.m. MT (8:17 p.m. ET): FBI releases new photos of the suspect

The FBI released more photos of the suspect that show him more clearly than earlier photos, though his face is still partially obscured by a hat and sunglasses.

Friday Sept. 12

6:03 a.m. MT (8:03 a.m. ET): Trump announces on Fox News a suspect is in custody

"With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody. Everyone did a great job," the president told "Fox and Friends" Friday morning.

"Essentially, someone that was very close to him turned him in," Mr. Trump said.

On Friday, Patel told reporters that the suspect had been taken into custody Thursday night at 10 p.m.

8:13 a.m. MT (10:13 a.m. ET): Authorities announce suspect Tyler Robinson's arrest

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters at a press conference, "We got him," and announced that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was taken into custody wearing clothing consistent with his attire in surveillance footage released by law enforcement.

