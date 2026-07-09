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Three-alarm fire forces evacuation at H-E-B in Fort Worth

By Giles Hudson,
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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S.E. Jenkins

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A three-alarm fire has forced evacuations at an H-E-B grocery store in far North Fort Worth, officials said.  

The Fort Worth Fire Department says flames were showing as crews first arrived around 8 p.m. at the store located on Heritage Trace Parkway east of I-35.

The second and third alarms were called to assist in the evacuation and because of the size of the building.

"The store experienced an isolated electrical fire in a meat case," H-E-B said in a statement. "It has been contained. There were no injuries. The store is currently closed, and we are assessing the situation to see when we can reopen."

Fort Worth FD said the fire was quickly put out, and no one was hurt. Officials have not said when the store will reopen.

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