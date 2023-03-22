'Dark day,' athletic trainer rendered first aid to student shot at Thomas Jefferson HS

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Calling Tuesday's shooting of a student outside of Thomas Jefferson High School an isolated incident, Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said police have a suspect. But they have yet to arrest that person.

"As much as this is a dark day, we also must look for the light because our kids are looking to us for support. We will be here. We will be smiling. But we will be ready for their tears," Elizalde said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

She also said officials don't currently have any evidence a fight between the three teens prompted the shooting in the parking lot. But Elizalde did confirm one of two individuals who pulled up in the car involved is a student. That car drove away after someone inside shot the student in the arm, according to police.

"Clearly we're going to now look into how we become even more secure with our parking facilities. I can't ignore that," said Elizalde.

During the news conference, Thomas Jefferson Principal Ben Jones said the band director called 911, the athletic trainer rendered aid to the victim and the athletic coordinator called district staff.

"You practice, you drill, you prepare and when it happens you have faith in your staff that they will respond appropriately," he said of their actions.

Jones would not comment on the victim's condition, only that he is in contact with the family.

Three-hundred of the school's 1,400 students were on-campus when shots rang out. They were "quickly escorted into the building within 2 minutes," Elizalde said. She credits the district's extensive security plan for keeping the armed suspect out of the school.

"We are reminded because of yesterday's incident of just how valuable of having training and relationships is in times like this," Elizalde said.

The parking lot where the shooting happened is closer to Walnut Hill Leadership Academy than it is to TJ High School. Elizalde said investigators have pulled surveillance video from the academy. She also said she has assigned an officer to the academy for remainder of year.

The Dallas ISD Police Department is leading the investigation.