Watch CBS News
Local News

Thieves break into Parker County church, pilfer items used in prayer services

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, Sept. 5
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, Sept. 5 02:50

PARKER COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Willow Park Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a pair of thieves who broke into St. Francis Church. 

1.jpg
Do you recognize this man? He's wanted in Parker County. Parker County Sheriff's Office

The man and woman forced entry into the church in the middle of the night on Sept. 1.

Police said they stole numerous items, including items used during church services.

Anyone with information regarding the case or the suspects, should contact Willow Park Police Lt. Ramirez at (817) 566.8831 or jramirez@willowpark.org. Or they can remain anonymous by submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers at (817) 599.5555. .

First published on September 5, 2023 / 11:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.