Thieves break into Parker County church, pilfer items used in prayer services

PARKER COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Willow Park Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a pair of thieves who broke into St. Francis Church.

Do you recognize this man? He's wanted in Parker County. Parker County Sheriff's Office

The man and woman forced entry into the church in the middle of the night on Sept. 1.

Police said they stole numerous items, including items used during church services.

Anyone with information regarding the case or the suspects, should contact Willow Park Police Lt. Ramirez at (817) 566.8831 or jramirez@willowpark.org. Or they can remain anonymous by submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers at (817) 599.5555. .