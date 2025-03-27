Popular Christian TV series filmed in North Texas heads to the big screen

A popular Christian TV series filmed in North Texas, "The Chosen," is headed to the big screen.

"The Chosen" is a multi-season television drama series that brings the life and ministry of Jesus Christ to the screen.

Filming of season one took place in the DFW area.

"DFW is the heart of this show because this is where it all started, in a small place outside of Weatherford, Texas," said Shahar Isaac, who portrays Peter.

The show focuses not only on well-known biblical events, but also on stories of the people who encountered Jesus, his disciples, and others whose lives were transformed by him.

The series uses a blend of historical research, imaginative storytelling, and high-quality production.

Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus, said the show's creator Dallas Jenkins called him and said, "We're crowdfunding four episodes of a TV series about Jesus. Probably won't go anywhere, but do you want to join us?"

Crowdfunding raised nearly $150 million and the series is now distributed by Lionsgate.

The first multi-season show about the life of Jesus has gained a large fanbase around the world.

The series is available to watch on various platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and the "The Chosen" app, which is available on all devices. The fifth season, "The Last Supper," explores Jesus' last days.

Season five will be released in three parts: Part one will be released on March 28 and features the first two episodes, part two, which features episodes three, four and five will be released on April 4. Then on April 11, episodes six, seven, and eight will be released in theatres. Each part will also be released to Amazon Prime Video and "The Chosen" app after it plays in theatres.