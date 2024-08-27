Watch CBS News
Local News

The check-up that saved a North Texas man's life: The Walking Miracle Man

By J.D. Miles

/ CBS Texas

The check-up that saved a North Texas man's life: The Walking Miracle Man
The check-up that saved a North Texas man's life: The Walking Miracle Man 02:58

GRAND PRAIRIE — It's hard to describe one Grand Prairie man as anything other than a walking miracle. He took his own health for granted and it came close to costing him his life.  

As an active 47-year-old, there wasn't a hill that or rock Clay Paulson couldn't climb, until about 6 months ago. 

"We'd gone on a hike and over the Christmas holidays in Santa Fe and I'd struggled a little bit on that," said Paulson. "I had some shortness of breath. I associated that with getting over kind of an upper respiratory infection."

Even though Paulson works in a heart clinic as an administrator, he hadn't seen a doctor for a checkup or a physical in 10 years, something that bothered his wife who is a physician's assistant

Paulson promised his wife he would get checked out. It was a decision that saved his life. 

Doctors detected a heart murmur which led to the discovery of an enlarged aorta that could rupture at any time. 

Paulson was rushed into surgery that repaired his body's largest artery. 

With a clean bill of health, he was back to hiking with his wife and son this month.  

"I think I think I'm as good as new and definitely in fact, I just had my 48th birthday a couple of days ago on Sunday, and I was remarking to my wife and my mother, this is my first birthday as far as I'm concerned because this is all extra time," Paulson said.

A study by the National Institutes of Health found that 53% of Americans don't get preventive screenings or regular checkups.

The number is even higher for men. 

Medical Checkups:

  • 55% of U.S. men are overdue 
  • 55% of American men are overdue for physicals.  

"I think it's very important to get checkups just to get a really good look at everything, kind of a thorough investigation."

An investigation of our bodies can sometimes reveal hidden ailments and diseases like the one Paulson had, but discovered in time thanks to a promise he made to his wife. 

"There is no other way to put that," said Paulson. "I wouldn't have gone and had a physical of my own volition, I think, or I certainly wouldn't have when I did. And I think the kind of clinical pathology of this disease I had had I put it off even a short time, I wouldn't be here. So 100% she saved me."

J.D. Miles
JD-Miles_cbsdfw.jpg

J.D. Miles is an award-winning reporter who has been covering North Texas for CBS 11 since 1996.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.