Thaw brings roofing scams concerns, experts say most North Texas homes likely fine after winter storm

As North Texas starts to thaw out, you may be getting calls or texts from roofing companies offering free inspections.

We're asking the experts whether an inspection is necessary.

Matthew Melrose, with Precision Construction & Roofing, has extensive experience in the roofing industry and says that after a winter storm like what we experienced here in North Texas, usually, you don't need to worry about roof damage.

"Typically, an ice storm is not going to cause a whole lot of direct issues unless the roof shingles haven't sealed correctly," he said.

He said if you've had good work done, you should be fine. Standing safely on the ground, you can check for missing shingles, sagging gutters, or debris.

"The biggest thing that you're going to see is a gutter that's sagging," he said.

He notes that a lot of North Texans don't have gutter guards and don't regularly clean out their gutters.

"So you get a bunch of leaves and debris, now we get snow and the snow goes into the gutters," he said. "It freezes, and then it causes extra weight, which will pull the gutter down, which lifts up the drip edge."

In the next few days, if you notice leaking inside the home, then it's a good idea to call a contractor.

"One that you look up and has a good track record, not just one calling you out of the blue," he said.

Melrose said most offer free inspections and can get to the bottom of what's going on. It's always important to get a second opinion before making a decision.