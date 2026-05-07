Texas reaches deal with youth camps over fiber‑optic rule tied to safety law

The Texas Department of State Health Services has struck a deal with youth camps over a requirement that they install a fiber‑optic internet connection to operate this summer.

A group of camps filed suit against the state last month after the mandate was included in a camp safety law approved by lawmakers last year.

The agreement stays the court proceedings until March 1, 2027.

The legislation followed horrific flooding in Central Texas on July 4 that resulted in 25 campers and two counselors losing their lives at Camp Mystic. The camp's executive director also died.

Alternative broadband allowed under deal

Under the agreement, camps that maintain redundant internet service and comply with all other safety requirements will not have their licenses denied if they have not installed fiber‑optic service.

The agency said alternative broadband options – including cellular, microwave, or satellite – are acceptable as long as they meet the definition of broadband under the Texas Government Code.

State leaders call for flexibility

On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R‑Lubbock, issued a joint statement aimed at giving camps more flexibility. They acknowledged that some camps were struggling to comply and that other forms of reliable redundant internet access exist.

"We, the leadership of the Texas House and Texas Senate, support allowing camps to qualify for licensure through the Department of State Health Services to operate for the summer 2026 season if they have submitted a sufficient emergency action plan, meet all other safety requirements, and maintain a reliable communication system capable of operating during an emergency."

Lawmakers say requirement is costly

State Rep. Wes Virdell, R‑Brady, told CBS News Texas that the law has created obstacles for camps, including the expensive fiber‑optic mandate.

"Only nine out of, I think, maybe 300 camps have been approved for a license for this coming summer because of the new legislation," Virdell said. "The legislation is going to cost camps millions of dollars when there are other alternatives that work just as well."

Bill authors push for changes

One of the authors of the legislation, Sen. Charles Perry, R‑Lubbock, said he and Rep. Drew Darby, R‑San Angelo, wrote to the health agency in October, stating that the fiber‑optic requirement did not need to be met this year.

But Perry said the agency could not issue a workaround.

"This needs to get fixed," Perry said. "Of all the regulations and things we did, I think this is the only one that's causing consternation, causing a challenge to both the department and the camps."

He said he will file a bill to update the requirement when the next legislative session begins in January.

Push for special session rejected

Virdell said he warned Speaker Burrows that the legislation would create obstacles for camps. He offered amendments during the debate, but they were defeated.

Recently, Virdell and 11 other lawmakers wrote to Gov. Greg Abbott requesting a special session to update the law.

"We, as a legislative body, are the ones who created this problem, and we should be humble and go back and fix it, even if it's an inconvenience for us, because of the inconvenience we've caused for so many people across Texas," Virdell said.

Lawmakers respond to new agreement

On Thursday, after the agreement was announced, Virdell issued a statement.

"While I am glad DSHS and others have recognized the problem, I have concern that we are ignoring legislative statute," Virdell said. "The only proper ways to fix this is by special session or legal injunction. Despite that, this is a win for camps and many campers will be able to enjoy their summers. It is unlikely we will have a special session, so I will be ready with a bill for the 2027 season."