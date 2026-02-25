Scammers posing as state officials target Texas workers in benefits payment scheme

Texas workers are being targeted by scammers impersonating state workers' compensation officials and pressuring victims to pay bogus fees to access their benefits, regulators say.

The impostors have been presenting themselves as representatives of the Texas Department of Insurance's Division of Workers' Compensation.

They have reached out to workers through phone calls, emails, and even video chats, claiming that money must be paid before benefits can be released or a claim can move forward, according to the insurance department.

Fake titles and high‑pressure tactics

Some callers have adopted fabricated titles such as "judge" or "attorney" to make their demands sound legitimate, the department said. They threaten to withhold benefits without immediate payment, push for bank transfers or peer‑to‑peer app transactions, and rely on pressure tactics to create urgency.

The Division of Workers' Compensation says workers are never charged to receive benefits in Texas and that neither the agency nor insurers request money through wire transfers or payment apps.

How to verify legitimate communication

Officials also note that legitimate government employees do not demand instant action or ask for financial details on the spot. Any unexpected request for money or personal information should be checked through official channels.

Workers can contact DWC at (800) 252‑7031 to confirm whether a communication is real or to report suspected fraud.