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Texas has $12.5 billion in unclaimed property. Here's how to check if you're owed money

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

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Texas Comptroller Don Huffines is urging Texans to search for unclaimed money as the state begins using artificial intelligence and new software to speed up its claims process.

More than $12.5 billion in unclaimed property is waiting to be returned to its rightful owners in Texas.

The Comptroller's Office says it has processed more than 107,000 claims since Aug. 1, up 40% from the same period last year.

Unclaimed property includes forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, utility deposits, insurance proceeds, unpaid wages, and abandoned safe-deposit box contents.

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Comptroller's Office

"This money belongs to those who earned it, not the state," Huffines said in a news release. "... Texans should not have to wait for money that is already theirs. For the first time in decades, we are cleaning out the garage, and this is just the start."

Owners can typically claim property held by the state at any time.  

How to check: Visit ClaimItTexas.gov or call 800-321-2274.  

According to Huffines' office, additional modernization details will be released in the coming weeks.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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