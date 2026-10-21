Mystery transgender mailers sent to Texas students traced to newly formed Wyoming company

A flyer addressed to Texas students and sent by what appears to be a fictitious transgender organization can be traced to a newly formed company registered in Wyoming.

The mailer, which presents itself as a resource guide for LGBTQ+ students, began showing up in mailboxes across Texas as early voting got underway for the Nov. 3 election.

The return address lists the Texas Transgender Student Union, an organization that appears to have no website, social media presence, or any other online footprint.

However, business records reviewed by the CBS News Texas I-Team show a company registered under that name in Wyoming.

According to state filings, Texas Transgender Student Union LLC was formed Sept. 2, 2026, using an address at 30 N. Gould St. in Sheridan, Wyoming.

So why Wyoming?

The state has become one of the nation's most popular destinations for forming limited liability companies. Wyoming is home to roughly 900,000 active business entities, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State, despite having a population of only about 590,000 people.

Many of those companies are created by people who do not live in Wyoming.

By using a registered agent with a physical Wyoming address, businesses can take advantage of the state's business-friendly laws without being physically present there.

One of Wyoming's biggest draws is privacy. State law does not require LLC owners or members to be publicly listed in business filings. In many cases, a public search reveals only the company name and registered agent, not the individuals who control the business.

That is the case with the filing for Texas Transgender Student Union LLC.

Online speculation about who may be behind the flyers has grown rapidly.

CBS News Texas contacted the campaigns of Ken Paxton and James Talarico. Both said they had no involvement with the mailer.

Much of the information in the flyer appears to have been taken from the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT).

But TENT says it had no involvement in the mailing.

In a statement posted on its website, the organization said the flyer was not authored, approved, or distributed by the group.