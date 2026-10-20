Who is behind the transgender mailers flooding Texas mailboxes?

A flyer addressed to Texas students is showing up in mailboxes across the state. It claims to come from an organization called the Texas Transgender Student Union. But who is behind it remains a mystery.

The mailer, which presents itself as a resource guide for LGBTQ+ students, began appearing as early voting got underway for the Nov. 3, 2026, midterm election. The pamphlet includes information on topics ranging from gender identity to what students can do if their parents do not support them.

Images of the flyer have spread widely on social media. Some users have expressed outrage over its contents, while others have questioned who created it and why it is being mailed to students.

Much of the information in the mailer appears to come from the Transgender Education Network of Texas, known as TENT.

However, TENT says it had nothing to do with the mailing.

TENT denies any involvement in the mailing

In a statement posted on its website, the organization said the flyer was not authored, approved or distributed by the group.

That raises a key question: If TENT didn't send the mailer, who did?

The return address listed on the flyer, 1611 W. Airport Blvd., Suite 123, Meadows Place, Texas, 77477, does not appear to correspond to a valid address. However, a nearly identical address, 11611 W. Airport Blvd., leads to a mailbox at a UPS Store in the Houston area.

A Wyoming LLC and a questionable Texas return address

The organization listed on the return address, the Texas Transgender Student Union, appears to have no website and no public social media presence.

But business records reviewed by the CBS News Texas I-Team show a company registered under that name in Wyoming.

According to state business filings, the Texas Transgender Student Union LLC was formed Sept. 2, 2026.

The company's listed address leads to an office building in Sheridan, Wyoming, that serves as the address for a registered-agent service used by hundreds of thousands of businesses. Reporting by The Sheridan Press found that the same address is associated with nearly 300,000 of Wyoming's approximately 830,000 limited liability companies.

Those records, however, do not identify who created the company or who may be responsible for the mailers.

The flyers are arriving as transgender issues continue to play a prominent role in political messaging surrounding Texas' U.S. Senate race.

Campaigns deny links to the mailer

CBS News Texas contacted the campaigns of Ken Paxton and James Talarico. Both said they had no involvement with the mailer.

Southern Methodist University political science professor Cal Jillson said the timing and subject matter suggest the mailing could be intended to draw attention to an issue already at the center of political debate.

"I can only imagine that it was sent out by conservative groups to fire up their conservative base," Jillson said.

He said messages like these are often less about changing minds and more about shaping the issues voters discuss as they head to the polls.

"It's not going to change many people's minds, but it changes the agenda in the sense of what we're talking about," Jillson said.

CBS News Texas reached out to the United States Postal Service on Tuesday about the flyer and has not heard back.